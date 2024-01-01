Dubbed the “Apollo of Dogs,” the Great Dane is probably the product of the ancient Molossus war dog and the Greyhound. With these ancestors, its ability as a fearless big game hunter seemed only natural. By the fourteenth century, these dogs were proving themselves as able hunters in Germany, combining speed, stamina, strength, and courage in order to bring down the tough wild boar. The dogs became popular with the landed gentry not only because of their hunting ability but also because of their imposing yet graceful appearance.

These noble dogs made gracious additions to any estate. British familiar with the breed first referred to them as German Boarhounds. Exactly when and why the breed was later dubbed the Great Dane is a mystery because, although undeniably great, it is not Danish. It is a German breed, and in 1876, the breed was declared Germany’s National Dog. In 1880 German authorities declared the dog should be called the Deutsche Dogge, the name by which it still goes in Germany. The English paid no heed, and the old name stuck for the English-speaking world. By the late 1800s, the Great Dane had come to America. It quickly attracted attention, as it does to this very day. The breed has since achieved great popularity in spite of some of the challenges owning a giant dog entails. The record of world’s tallest dog has been held by several Great Danes.