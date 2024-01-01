When the Huns came to Hungary, they brought with them the large, long-legged, Russian Owtcharka, which became the progenitor of the Komondor (plural: Komondorok). These dogs bore a close resemblance to the Magyar sheep known as Racka, which had a proud “dog-like” carriage and masses of curly wool. Thus, the dogs easily intermingled with the sheep and at first glance appeared to be one of the flock. Greatly valued by the Magyar shepherds, the Komondorok were not allowed to interbreed with other breeds. The earliest documentation of the breed dates back to 1555, although the breed is certain to have existed long before then. The Komondor earned its keep by guarding the flocks against marauding animals. The breed was so effective, some claim the Komondor is responsible for wiping out the wolf in Hungary. The Komondor was still used as a guard into the twentieth century. The first Komondor came to America in 1933, and the AKC recognized the breed in 1937. World War II almost decimated the breed in Europe, but through the concerted efforts of breed enthusiasts, the Komondor was saved. One of the most impressive dogs to ever grace the show ring, the difficulty of preparing its coat has usually dictated that none but the very finest be shown. As a result, the Komondor remains an uncommon breed everywhere but in its native Hungary. Recent attempts to use the breed as a guardian of flocks in the western United States have yielded promising results, attracting the attention of a new generation of shepherds.