Although considered a Hungarian breed, the Kuvasz probably descends from giant dogs of Tibet. It came to Hungary from Tibet by way of Turkey. Nor is its name Hungarian, but probably a corruption of the Turkish kawasz, meaning "armed guard of the nobility." At one time only those nobility in favor with the royal family were allowed to keep one. This is a very old breed. In the latter fifteenth century, the Kuvasz was held in highest esteem. Breeding was carefully planned and recorded, and the dogs were a fixture of most large Hungarian estates. They served as both guard and hunting dog, capable of defending the estate against marauders and hunting large game such as bear and wolf. King Matthias I was a special patron of the breed. In the succeeding centuries, the Kuvasz gradually came into the hands of commoners, who found them to be capable livestock dogs. During this period, the name was corrupted to its present spelling, which ironically, translates as "mongrel." The plural form of Kuvasz is Kuvaszok. After the two world wars, German stock formed a basis for the breed to continue. Some dogs had also been imported to America in the 1930s. The AKC recognized the Kuvasz in 1935.