Tosa
Tosa

Formerly bred for dog fighting but now primarily used as a watchdog, the Tosa is the largest of all Japanese dog breeds and is known for having a powerful, hardy build with a regal stature. The Tosa has a board, wrinkly head with a boxy muzzle, high drop-set ears and a tapered tail. His short, dense coat can be fawn, red, apricot, black or brindle, with or without white markings on his chest and/or feet. The Tosa’s appearance gives the impression of a true dynamic athlete and warrior.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Things to Consider Before You Adopt a Dog

"Select" is defined in the dictionary by such phrases as "a preferred choice" or "carefully chosen". Selecting the family dog should be a well-researched and carefully soul-searched activity. Are you and your family willing to make a 10 - 15 year commitment to this sentient being in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, for as long as all shall live? Let's pose some of the questions family members should discuss before obtaining a dog.

Do Dogs Feel Love

Do Dogs Feel Love?

We feel tremendous love for our dogs, and our dogs sure seem to love us. But is it truly love or something else?

Similar Breeds