Around the ninth century the Magyar tribes came from the eastern Urals to occupy the central Danube area, intermingling with Turkish people along the way. They brought with them various sheepdogs, including the forebear of the modern Puli.

The Puli’s resemblance in body structure to the Tibetan Spaniel has led some to surmise that the latter may have played a role in the Puli’s development. Whatever the origin, the small dogs were agile sheepherders. Their black color was important so that they could be easily spotted by the shepherd among the sheep. Thus, the Magyar’s larger dogs were probably used as nighttime guards, and the small black dogs as daytime herders.

After the decimation of Hungary by invaders in the sixteenth century, the country was repopulated by people, sheep, and dogs from western Europe. These dogs interbred with the native Pulik to produce the Pumi, and then the Puli and Pumi were interbred to such an extent that the original Puli breed was nearly lost. In the early 1900s, an effort began to resurrect the Puli. Around that time, Pulik in Hungary varied greatly in height from large “police” through medium “working” to small “dwarf” sizes. The medium-sized dogs were most representative of the traditional herding Puli and were established as the desired size.

In 1935, the Puli were introduced to America and by 1936 the AKC recognized the breed. The breed’s fame spread farther throughout Europe as a result of Hungarians fleeing the war, bringing with them their dogs. The modern Puli enjoys modest popularity as a family pet.