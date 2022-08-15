Elegant, imposing, and majestic, the Great Pyrenees is a large dog of medium substance that is slightly longer than tall. The thick coat of the Great Pyrenees gives the impression of heavier bone and stature. This breed was developed to guard flocks on steep mountain slopes and so must combine strength with agility. The dog moves smoothly, with good reach and drive. The weather-resistant double coat consists of a dense, wooly undercoat and a long, flat, coarse outer coat, imparting great insulation from the Pyrenean cold. The expression of a Great Pyrenees dog is elegant and contemplative.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!