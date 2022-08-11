Maremma SheepdogView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Large, sturdy and strong, the Maremma Sheepdog has a majestic and rustic appearance and functions as a guard of livestock and property. Resembling a polar bear, the Maremma Sheepdog’s long, harsh white- or cream-colored coat helps him blend well with the sheep he’s guarding. He has a large, flat head, triangular ears, deep chest and low-set tail. The Maremma Sheepdog’s body is of heavy build, and is slightly longer than it is tall.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
