Large, sturdy and strong, the Maremma Sheepdog has a majestic and rustic appearance and functions as a guard of livestock and property. Resembling a polar bear, the Maremma Sheepdog’s long, harsh white- or cream-colored coat helps him blend well with the sheep he’s guarding. He has a large, flat head, triangular ears, deep chest and low-set tail. The Maremma Sheepdog’s body is of heavy build, and is slightly longer than it is tall.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!