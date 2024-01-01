Cardigan Welsh Corgi Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
CORGI
CORGI

The Cardigan is a low-set dog, approximately 1.8 times longer than it is tall, with moderately heavy bone. They are small but powerful dogs capable of the agility, speed, and endurance necessary to drive cattle for extended periods. Their small size allowed them to duck under the cattle’s hooves should they kick at the dog. Their gait is free, smooth, effortless, and ground covering. Their double coat consists of a soft thick undercoat and slightly harsh outer coat of medium length. Their expression is alert, gentle, and watchful, yet friendly.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

Top Ten Dog Training Tips

Training should be a fun, rewarding, and fulfilling experience for both of you. There are some basic steps you’ll include in any type of coaching, whether you and your puppy or dog are attempting a brand-new trick or working on basic manners.

Similar Breeds