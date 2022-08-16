The Bull Terrier is the cavalier gladiator— a good looking tough character. This breed is strongly built and muscular, longer than tall. These dogs’ muscle mass combined with their relatively low center of gravity make them sturdy and stable. Their distinctive head not only shows off their keen and determined expression, but also their great jaw strength. Their gait is smooth and easy. The skin is tight, and the coat short, flat, and harsh.

