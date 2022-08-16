Bull Terrier
Bull Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

50-70 lb

height

21-22"

family

Terrier

The Bull Terrier is the cavalier gladiator— a good looking tough character. This breed is strongly built and muscular, longer than tall. These dogs’ muscle mass combined with their relatively low center of gravity make them sturdy and stable. Their distinctive head not only shows off their keen and determined expression, but also their great jaw strength. Their gait is smooth and easy. The skin is tight, and the coat short, flat, and harsh.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

