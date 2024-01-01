Norfolk Terrier Dogs & Puppies

Unlike the Norwich Terrier, the Norfolk is slightly longer than it is tall. Like the Norwich, this dog is a small alert dog who historically protected home and farm from rodents, working alone or in a pack. the Norwich Terrier is small, short-legged, and compact, with good bone and substance. The gait is low and driving. The double coat is weather resistant, with the outer coat consisting of hard, wiry, straight hair about 1.5 to 2 inches long, with a longer ruff. This dog wears a keen and intelligent expression and is a loyal companion.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

