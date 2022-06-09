How To Travel With Your Dog in The Car

View this video for traveling by car tips:

It’s important to plan carefully ahead if you take your pet along with your family on trips. Check out these tips if your pet takes a road trip with you.

Take your companion animal for a veterinary check-up .

. Obtain a health certificate and documentation of inoculations.

A secure crate or carrier is recommended. A strong, wire mesh crate, not permitted for air travel, is preferable for car trips because it allows ample ventilation. The crate must be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around and lie down in. Line the bottom with towels to absorb accidents. Attach bowls for food and water, to be given at intervals during the trip. Accustom your pet to the crate prior to the journey. Your pet must wear a flat-buckled ID collar with his name, your address, and telephone number.

with his name, your address, and telephone number. Try to avoid traveling in extreme weather conditions. If you must travel in hot weather, do it in the morning or evening.

10 Tips for Road Trips with Your Dog Infographic Checklist