This spirited dog, one of the smallest of the working terriers, is sturdy and stocky, of square proportion. Historically, the breed's small size and large teeth were an asset when following game down tight passageways. The double coat has a hard, wiry, and straight outer coat that lies close to the body and is thicker around the mane for protection. The dog bears a slightly foxy expression.

