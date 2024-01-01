The Miniature Bull Terrier comes directly from the Bull Terrier and so shares the breed’s early history. In the early days of the Bull Terrier, the standards allowed for a great range of weights, reflecting the great range in size of the Bull Terrier’s ancestors: the Bulldog, White English Terrier, and Black and Tan Terrier. Smaller Bull Terriers have long been a part of the breed, with some weighing as little as 4 pounds being recorded early on. These smallest white Bull Terriers were at one time called Coverwood Terriers. However, there was more interest in the slightly larger dogs, the miniatures rather than toys.

By 1939, the Miniature Bull Terrier was recognized by the English Kennel Club, but the breed never gained popular attention and grew only slowly. In 1991 it was recognized by the AKC. Still an uncommon breed, but this dog is bound to increase in popularity as a true miniature version of the popular Bull Terrier.