Minature Bull Terriers are strongly built, square-proportioned dogs, big boned but not coarse. They reflect the attributes of the standard-sized Bull Terrier, such as sturdy bone and muscle and strong jaws. Their gait is free and easy. Their skin is tight and coat is short, flat, and harsh. They wear a keen and determined expression on its characteristic clown face.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Very much like the larger Bull Terrier, the Mini is comical, lively, playful, and mischievous. Despite the smaller size, this is not a lap dog. Mini Bull Terriers are every bit as tough as the larger version and apt to want to prove themselves even more. They are sweet clowns, devoted but not fawning. They are stubborn and independent and need to be trained with a firm yet gentle hand— and a good sense of humor. They like to play and investigate. They like to dig, and they need ample exercise.
Upkeep
The Mini’s exercise needs are daily, but not excessive. They need either a moderate walk or a romp in a safe area. They can do well as an apartment or city dog. Coat care is minimal.
Health
- Major concerns: deafness (whites)
- Minor concerns: glaucoma, lens luxation
- Occasionally seen: kidney disease
- Suggested tests: hearing (whites), eye, cardiac, kidney
- Life span: 11–14 years
History
The Miniature Bull Terrier comes directly from the Bull Terrier and so shares the breed’s early history. In the early days of the Bull Terrier, the standards allowed for a great range of weights, reflecting the great range in size of the Bull Terrier’s ancestors: the Bulldog, White English Terrier, and Black and Tan Terrier. Smaller Bull Terriers have long been a part of the breed, with some weighing as little as 4 pounds being recorded early on. These smallest white Bull Terriers were at one time called Coverwood Terriers. However, there was more interest in the slightly larger dogs, the miniatures rather than toys.
By 1939, the Miniature Bull Terrier was recognized by the English Kennel Club, but the breed never gained popular attention and grew only slowly. In 1991 it was recognized by the AKC. Still an uncommon breed, but this dog is bound to increase in popularity as a true miniature version of the popular Bull Terrier.