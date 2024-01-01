Kerry Blue Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
This versatile breed has the build of a dog able to perform a variety of tasks, all requiring athletic ability. The Kerry Blue Terrier can run, herd, trail, retrieve, swim, and protect the property from rodents—the ideal all around farm companion. In keeping with this, this terrier is not exaggerated in build. The Kerry Blue is an upstanding, long-legged terrier with a short back, displaying strong bones and muscle. The coat is soft, dense, and wavy, and of a distinctive blue-gray color.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

