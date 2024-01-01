Manchester Terrier Dogs & Puppies

Manchester Terrier
The Manchester Terrier is one of the sleekest of all terriers, with a smooth, compact, muscular body, slightly longer than tall, and a slightly arched topline.  The coat is smooth and glossy. The Manchester's gait is free and effortless. The dog has a keen and alert expression.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

