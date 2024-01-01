The Manchester Terrier is one of the sleekest of all terriers, with a smooth, compact, muscular body, slightly longer than tall, and a slightly arched topline. The coat is smooth and glossy. The Manchester's gait is free and effortless. The dog has a keen and alert expression.
Temperament
The Manchester Terrier has been described as “catlike,” being impeccably clean, independent, reserved with strangers, yet sensitive. This breed is more responsive than many terriers and is generally a well-mannered house dog. The Manchester is devoted to its family, and enjoys napping at with a special person.. Otherwise, this is a busy breed, ever nosing around for adventure, a game, or digging.
Upkeep
The exercise needs of this alert and active breed can be met with a moderate walk on leash, a good romp in the yard, or an off-lead foray in a safe area. Coat care is minimal.
Health
- Major concerns: none
- Minor concerns: cardiomyopathy, vWD, hypothyroidism
- Occasionally seen: Legg-Perthes, patellar luxation, deafness, PRA
- Suggested tests: eye, thyroid, DNA for vWD
- Life span: 15–16 years
History
One of the most popular and accomplished terriers of early England was the Black and Tan Terrier, mentioned as early as the sixteenth century. The Black and Tan was a skilled dispatcher of rats. With the advent of industrialization, sport of the working class in England’s towns centered around rat catching with Black and Tans and dog racing with Whippets. It was only a matter of time before the two breeds were crossed, with the goal of creating a dog that could excel in both arenas. The result was a refined black and tan terrier with a slightly arched back. Similar crosses had almost certainly been made in other regions because other dogs resembling this new strain were not uncommon, but the breed’s popularity centered around Manchester. In 1860, the breed was formally dubbed the Manchester Terrier. The name did not catch on, and it was dropped in favor of Black and Tan Terrier, only to be revived in 1923. Until 1959, Standard and Toy Manchesters were shown as two separate breeds. In 1959, they were reclassified as one breed with two varieties.