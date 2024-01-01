Parson Russell Terrier Dogs & Puppies

Parson Russell Terrier
Parson Russell Terriers are slightly taller than they are long and have a medium build. The PRT’s expression is often keen and full of life. Historically, their slender build also allowed them to fit into small passageways when protecting the home or farm from rodents. The Parson Russell Terrier has a gait is free and lively, with good reach and drive. Their coat can be either smooth or broken, both coarse and weatherproof with short, dense undercoat. The outer coat of the smooth is flat and hard; that of the broken is straight, tight, and close lying.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

