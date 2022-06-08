How to Teach a Dog Tricks

Dogs, young or old, love to learn. Include a reward and these four basic rules and you’ve got a recipe for successful dog tricks! Learn how to teach dog tricks like roll over, stay, or heel by starting each lesson with a: cue, reward, practice, praise.

The stay lesson is useful when you need your dog to wait for food, or visitors coming through the door and it’s an easy lesson for beginners to pick up too. Practice these 9 easy steps to teach your dog to stay .

Using the rules of reward-based training and the four basic rules of dog tricks, even novice pups get the hang of it in the first few tries. Practice these steps to teach your dog to roll over.

For dogs that already have a few tricks they’ve picked up, teaching them to roll over will be easy. If this is your dog’s first lesson, it’s not a difficult trick to master.

Lesson 3: How to Teach a Dog to Spin in a Circle

Bonding is a really important part of training and building the relationship between you and your dog. While this trick has no other benefit than simply fun, keep in mind that when you teach a dog to spin or twirl, limit the lesson to less than the usual time.

Dogs may get dizzy or feel nauseous twirling for too long. Try this trick for a fifth of the time of your usual training session and then move onto another type of trick or command. To teach your dog to spin follow these instructions.

Hold a treat in your closed fist and allow your dog to sniff your hand so he knows it’s in there. Your dog is likely standing in front of you, so move your closed hand slowly in a circle around and behind your dog, saying spin! His nose will follow until he reaches his original position and is facing you again. Open your hand and let him have the treat, praise him and tell him what a good boy/girl he or she is, or simply say yes. The next time you try this trick, move your hand in the opposite direction, the other way around, repeating steps 2-4. Practice this lesson a couple of times to avoid making your dog dizzy or sick, then move on to another lesson. Your dog will get the hang of learning to spin quickly and soon you’ll be able to try it using only your hand movement and without treat – but always lots of praise.

Lesson 4: How to Teach a Dog to “Salute”

It is important to set goals of what you want your dog to do when he hears the word salute. My definition of “salute” is that the dog has to touch above their eye. The easiest way that I have found to get your dog to do that is with tape. I use very lightweight tape like transparent tape.

Tear off a small strip and place it on their eyebrow.

When your dog makes a motion to take it off, reward them with a “good salute” and a treat or other reward.

Do this exercise a number of times until they associate the behavior with getting a treat.

Now it is time to add the cue or command word. The second your dog picks up his paw to get the tape off, say “salute.” Then praise and reward with food or a pet.

Do this exercise over and over until your dog is responding to the word “salute” immediately.

Now it is time to take away the tape. Try to do this in the same training session. Remove the tape and say “salute.” Give your dog a few seconds to respond. He is thinking about what you want and how to get that reward.

When he finally does put his paw over his eye, praise and reward with a “good salute” and a treat. Keep it fun and positive. Tricks are a great thing to teach your dog and keep the learning fun.