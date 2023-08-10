Traits and Characteristics
Powerful in stature but sweet in disposition, the American Bully is a wonderful family dog with a laid-back personality. Born with a strong desire to please, American Bullies are loyal, confident, and can be extremely tolerant with children. They protect their home and their family pack, but the American Bully was not bred to be a guard dog. Contrary to what their name implies, the American Bully is no “bully” at all. With their outgoing, affectionate temperament, they are a great ambassador for bully-dog breeds.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Pleasant, intelligent, and eager to make his family happy, the American Bully dog breed is easily trained and extremely loyal to his human pack. This breed is not notably aggressive but, as with many dogs, certain situations may trigger an innate quality to protect the home and family. American Bullies may not always get along with other animals, although of all the “bully breeds,” they are the friendliest towards other dogs. Positive reinforcement-based training and great socialization as a puppy helps prepare a dog for adult life as a calm and confident companion. American Bullies are lovable clowns in a boss body.
Because the American Bullys breed standard calls for the positive qualities of loyalty and stability with humans, these people-pleasers do well with lots of mental stimulation, walks, romping play in a fenced-in yard, and socializing with their pack of human and furry friends. American Bullies are snugglers who love children--they’ll treat kids as if they were their own pups.
Their smooth, glossy, shorter coat requires very little grooming. Regular brushing with a light bristle brush and regular bathing are all that’s needed. The American Bully is a moderate shedder with a muscular body and broad, deep chest. Seen in a variety of colors and combinations, the only colors the ABKC disqualifies are merle and albino.
The coat of an American Bully is usually no longer than a half-inch in length, so this pup may get cold during chilly weather months. Comfortable canine apparel will keep him warm while sending a strong fashion statement. No dog rocks a sweater quite like a Bully!
- Major Concerns: Hip and elbow dysplasia, cataracts, demodicosis (mange)
- Minor Concerns: Autoimmune reaction to mange, hypothyroidism
- Occasionally Seen: N/A
- Suggested Tests: Orthopedic testing, eye examination
- Lifespan: 8-12 years
- Notes: Some disreputable sellers may give a dog steroids to produce a muscular appearance. When steroids are withdrawn, serious organ or joint problems can occur. Always verify that a kennel is reputable. Many American Bullies are looking for homes through shelters and rescues—consider adopting!
A newer addition to the world of canine breeds, the American Bully originated in the United States between 1980 and 1990. A combination of American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Olde English Bulldog, and Bulldog, the American Bully has been recognized as a breed by the UKC since 2013.
A devoted family companion, the American Bully originated on both coasts of the United States. This breed is now found far beyond American borders, and has made his mark in both Europe and Asia. Dog breeds grouped within the “bully breed” descend from Molosser dogs of Greece who are noted for the robust physique, pendant ears and short muzzles. Original bully breeders wanted a strong canine to guard their property, protect livestock, and help with daily chores, The modern American Bully is more tolerant toward other dogs than some other bully breeds. But because dog-to-dog conflict is a concern with any breed, dedicated training and socialization will help the American Bully become the best possible canine citizen. With a loving guardian and positive reinforcement training, American Bullies are smart, well-behaved, fun-loving members of the family.
If you are interested in becoming an American Bully’s best buddy, you will want to check your local regulations. Some areas have enacted strict regulations against ownership of bully-type and guard-type breeds, commonly called “Breed-specific Legislation (BSL).” BSL attempts to decrease dog bites and attacks by legally banning or strictly controlling certain dog breeds. As simple as this sounds, laws against select breeds are hard to enforce when a dog is of mixed origin or undeterminable breed. Not every dog with a big noggin has a bully-breed background and all dogs, not just bully breeds, can bite. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) opposes BSL and states it is an unreliable and ineffective tool for dog bite prevention.