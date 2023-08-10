A newer addition to the world of canine breeds, the American Bully originated in the United States between 1980 and 1990. A combination of American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Olde English Bulldog, and Bulldog, the American Bully has been recognized as a breed by the UKC since 2013.

A devoted family companion, the American Bully originated on both coasts of the United States. This breed is now found far beyond American borders, and has made his mark in both Europe and Asia. Dog breeds grouped within the “bully breed” descend from Molosser dogs of Greece who are noted for the robust physique, pendant ears and short muzzles. Original bully breeders wanted a strong canine to guard their property, protect livestock, and help with daily chores, The modern American Bully is more tolerant toward other dogs than some other bully breeds. But because dog-to-dog conflict is a concern with any breed, dedicated training and socialization will help the American Bully become the best possible canine citizen. With a loving guardian and positive reinforcement training, American Bullies are smart, well-behaved, fun-loving members of the family.

If you are interested in becoming an American Bully’s best buddy, you will want to check your local regulations. Some areas have enacted strict regulations against ownership of bully-type and guard-type breeds, commonly called “Breed-specific Legislation (BSL).” BSL attempts to decrease dog bites and attacks by legally banning or strictly controlling certain dog breeds. As simple as this sounds, laws against select breeds are hard to enforce when a dog is of mixed origin or undeterminable breed. Not every dog with a big noggin has a bully-breed background and all dogs, not just bully breeds, can bite. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) opposes BSL and states it is an unreliable and ineffective tool for dog bite prevention.