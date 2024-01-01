Boston Terrier Dogs & Puppies

Boston Terrier
Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier is a compactly built, square-proportioned, short-backed, clean-cut dog. This breed conveys the impression of determination, strength, sturdiness, liveliness, and style, with a graceful carriage. The Boston retains many of the attributes of his Bulldog ancestors, but in a clean-cut package that makes a handy house companion. The short fine coat, with distinctive markings, adds to this breed’s dapper appearance.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

