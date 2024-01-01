The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is slightly longer than they are tall, and relatively wide, giving them a low center of gravity and firm stance. Their small size imparts a surprising agility, while their heavy musculature provides great strength. Their head is wide and their gait is powerful and agile. Their coat is smooth, short, and close.
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is a fun-loving character that loves playing with their family and friends. They are typically playful, companionable, amiable, docile, and generally responsive to their family. Their love of a good game is rivaled only by their need for human companionship. They are also characteristically friendly toward strangers. Some can be strong willed. They can be fearless and tenacious. They may not do well around strange dogs or sometimes even household dogs that are assertive. They are generally very good with children; although usually gentle, some can be rambunctious. In the United Kingdom the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is known as the Nanny Dog, in reference to their eagerness and ability to get along with children in the home.
Upkeep
This is an athletic breed that needs a good walk on leash every day. They also enjoy a good game in the yard or a run in a safe area, such as a fenced yard. Most Staffordshire Bull Terriers are poor swimmers. Their coat care is minimal.
Health
- Major concerns: CHD
- Minor concerns: none
- Occasionally seen: cataract, L2 HGA
- Suggested tests: hip, eye, DNA for L2 HGA, DNA for cataract
- Life span: 12–14 years
- Note: CHD seldom causes problems or symptoms
History
In the early 1800s, the Bulldog of the time was mixed with the Black and Tan Terrier, thus producing the Bull and Terrier, a fearless, quick and strong dog. From there, selective breeding resulted in a small, nimble dog with great strength. Efforts to produce an attractive pet resulted in the Staffordshire Bull Terrier's recognition by the English Kennel Club in 1935 and in 1974 the AKC confirmed similar status. Those who live with Staffordshire Bull Terriers know them to be loving members of the family.