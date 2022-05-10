How To Train Your Dog with Hand Signals Like a Pro

Does your dog understand verbal commands like “Sit,” “Down,” and “Come”? See how teaching him hand signals is a fun and rewarding next step in his training regimen!



Training your dog isn’t just for getting him to follow your directions — it’s also a great way to bond, and when done correctly, can be a lot of fun for both you and your dog.



Once he understands and responds to your verbal commands for sit, down, and come, hand signals are a good next step in the training process. They’re fun to teach and easy for most dogs to understand. All you need to get started are a few kibbles of food. There are several ways to teach your dog hand signals. Here’s one way to do it:



Getting Started with Hand Signals

The first thing you’ll want to do is to get your dog to associate a hand gesture with one of your command words. Later in this article, we’ll give you tips on how you can link a specific motion to a specific command. From there, getting your dog to react to the hand signal alone is just a matter of repetition.



Let’s assume that your dog already knows the association between a verbal command (sit) and the action you want him to perform (sitting). The next thing you’ll want to do is to create a new association between an unfamiliar hand signal and the verbal command and action that he already knows.



To get started, pair the verbal command with a hand signal (see below for examples of common hand signals). When your dog performs the correct action, immediately reinforce this behavior with a kibble. You will have to repeat this many times to ensure your dog understands the association.



While still using the food reward, gradually eliminate the verbal command. For a while you might use the verbal command and hand gesture together half the time and the hand gesture alone half the time.



Once your dog reliably reacts to the silent hand gesture when you have the food, gradually remove the piece of food from the equation. Soon your dog will sit, lie down, or come with just a motion of your hand.