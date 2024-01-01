French Bulldog Dogs & Puppies

French Bulldogs
French Bulldogs

Frenchies have a low center of gravity, wide body, heavy bone, muscular build, and large, square head with soft loose skin forming wrinkles about the head and shoulders. Entertaining home companions, these lapdogs are alert, with a curious expression, aided by bar ears, and unrestrained and free movement.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

