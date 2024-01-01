Where are French Bulldogs from?

In the nineteenth century, the Bulldog was fairly popular in England, especially around Nottingham. When many of the lace workers of the region went to France for work in the mid-1800s, they took their “Toy” Bulldogs with them.

The French women, especially, were attracted to these little Bulldogs, especially those with erect ears (a common but disliked feature in England). Dog dealers brought more of the clownish little dogs to France, where they soon became the rage of Paris.

The dogs were dubbed Bouledogue Francais. French breeders sought to consistently produce the erect “bat ears,” much to the chagrin of English breeders.

How big do French Bulldogs get?

Some Bulldogs are quite small weighing less than 25 lbs, however, dogs in this breed on average, weigh 28 lbs. and can grow to be between 11” – 13” in size.

Do French Bulldogs shed?

Frenchies have a short, easy-to-maintain coat that doesn’t shed much.

What are some French Bulldog facts and information?

Facts

French Bulldogs are best known for:

Bat ears

Comical, clown-like behavior

Being a solid lapdog

Frenchies cannot swim

Not tolerating heat well at all

Information

By the late 1800s, the breed had caught the attention of the upper class and had moved into some of the finer homes in France. Around this same time, American visitors to France brought several back to America and began to breed the dogs in earnest.

Amid continued controversy over which ear type was correct, an American club was formed and, in 1898, sponsored one of the most elegant dog shows (just for French Bulldogs) ever held. The gracious setting attracted wealthy spectators, and the Frenchie had soon conquered America.

Their popularity among high society soared, and by 1913 they were among the most popular show dogs in America. The breed has since been passed by many others in popularity, but it still boasts some of the most elite and ardent fans in dogdom.

What are the French Bulldog colors?

Brindle, cream, fawn and white.

How long do French Bulldogs live?

Lifespan: 9–11 years.