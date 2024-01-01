Originating in England, the general bulldog type began as a working dog that drove cattle and guarded his master’s property. Known for his strength, courage and ease around livestock, the breed began being used for bull baiting before it was outlawed in England. Consequently following the ban, the breed was replaced with the less athletic, shorter and stockier English Bulldog.

Meanwhile, the original bulldog type was preserved by working class immigrants, who brought them on their journey to America to use as all-around working dogs on farms and ranches in the South. The breed nearly became extinct after World War II, but a returning war veteran named John D. Johnson worked to revive the breed alongside Alan Scott and other breeders. From here came the Johnson and Scott types — the former being the “standard” (a sleek, athletic dog built for performance) and the latter being referred to as the “bully” (a bulkier, heavier dog with more muscle mass). Despite these differences, Johnson and Scott maintained the breed’s overall health and working abilities. Today, the modern American Bulldog as we know it remains a well-rounded working dog, courageous guard dog and faithful family companion. The United Kennel Club recognized the American Bulldog in 1999.