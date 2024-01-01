There are many breeds of cats with white and gray coats. This may be good news if you want to adopt a feline with an appearance that ranges from stately to stylish. And for those who just can’t decide between a gray cat and a white cat, a gray-white combination can be a great alternative.

Additionally, because salt-and-pepper coloring isn’t specific to one breed, these cats represent a range of sizes, coat patterns and personalities.

So, whether you’re interested in a gray and white tabby cat, a low-maintenance feline who loves to cuddle, or shorthairs who may be less likely to trigger your allergies, you have options.

Here’s what you should know about gray and white cat breeds.

What Are Gray & White Cats Called?

There is no formal term for a gray and white cat, but there are a few common terms used to describe them:

Bicolor . This simply refers to their two-color appearance.

Piebald . This applies when an animal has pigmented hair with unpigmented spots or stripes. For example, a piebald gray and white cat has white fur with gray patches.

Gray and white tuxedo cats. The term “tuxedo” doesn’t refer to a breed. Rather, it describes a cat with an elegant combination of black and white fur, particularly when the white fur runs up and down along their chest (evoking a tuxedo). While tuxedos are traditionally black and white, some felines may be referred to as gray and white tuxedo cats, depending on their colors.

Additionally, a gray cat with white paws may be described as wearing “spats,” or white boots. The word derives from “spatterdash,” a legging that protects a person’s shoes and lower legs from water and mud.

Gray & White Cat Personality – What to Expect

Personalities of gray and white cats differ depending on factors like breed and how well they were socialized as kittens. They may be assertive, playful, shy or clever—or have a mix of various traits.

To get a sense of a gray and white cat’s personality, spend some time together before you adopt them, if possible. See how they respond to you and other members of your household.

If adopting from a shelter, ask the employees or volunteers what kind of behavior they’ve witnessed from your potential feline companion.

Shorthair Gray & White Cat Breeds

There are a variety of shorthair gray and white cat breeds. No cat breed is completely hypoallergenic, but because they have less fur, shorthairs may be a good option if you have allergies.

Here are some of the most popular shorthair cat breeds with gray and white fur.

American Shorthair

In addition to their short gray and white coat, the American Shorthair is known for being medium in size and having an even temperament. They can be cuddly without being clingy, and may adapt well to other animals and children. They also have a reputation for being excellent hunters.

American Wirehair

With its course fur, the American Wirehair is known for their mild-mannered personalities. They’re often active and independent, with a medium-to-large build. There aren’t multiple American Wirehair gray and white cat breeds, but you may find them in various colors and with different patterning.

Gray & White Longhaired Cat Breeds

Some pet owners prefer the full look of gray and white longhaired cat breeds. Here are some examples.

Norwegian Forest Cat

The gray and white Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick double coat, and often stays active well into adulthood. The bicolor “wegies” may have softer fur than other-colored cats of this breed.

Persian

Persians have long, thick coats and are known for their low-key personalities. They’re loyal, selective and crave attention. In addition to gray and white Persian cats, you can find them in other colors as well.

Gray & White Striped Cat Breeds

A gray-white striped cat isn’t unique to one specific breed. But here are some felines that often have both gray and white coloring as well as stripe patterns in their coat.

Egyptian Mau

If you’re looking for gray and white cat breeds with green eyes, the Egyptian Mau may be a good choice. They are elegant, athletic and intelligent—not to mention their lineage dates back 3,000 years.

European Shorthair

The European Shorthair is generally adaptable to people and other animals and has strong hunting instincts. They can have tabby and tortoiseshell patterning in gray and white, as well as other colors.

Small Gray & White Cat Breeds

If you’re looking to snuggle with a small gray and white cat breed, or just want a more compact cat for your home, Rex breeds, such as Devon Rex, may be a good option.

The Cornish Rex, in particular, has a small build and elegant curves. They’re inquisitive, social and soft.

Gray & White Cat Breeds With Yellow Eyes

Yellow is a common color for cats’ eyes, and many gray and white cat breeds have eyes in shades of yellow (as well as other colors).

The American Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat, Ragamuffin and Scottish Fold are just a few examples of salt and pepper felines who may have yellow eyes.

Popular Names for Gray & White Cats

The best name for your gray and white cat is one that fits their appearance and personality. Here are some options to inspire you:

Panda

Stormy

Domino

Misty

Patches

London

Artemis

Ash

Ziggy

Twilight

Zebra

Mystic

Jewel

Find a Gray & White Cat to Adopt

Finding a gray and white cat to adopt may be relatively easy, as many breeds have this coloring on their coat. To get started, complete Petfinder’s pet adopter profile. This connects you to a large database of animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Explore more cat breeds and find your perfect feline companion with Petfinder.