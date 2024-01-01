Cornish Rex Cats & Kittens

The Cornish Rex is distinguished from all other breeds by its extremely soft, wavy coat and racy type. The cat is surprisingly heavy and warm to the touch. All contours of the Cornish Rex are gently curved.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

