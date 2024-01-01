Body

Small to medium in size; never coarse. Torso long and slender, not tubular, showing a deep, but not broad chest. Outline is comprised of graceful arches and curves without any sign of flatness. The back is naturally arched and evident when the cat is standing naturally. The underline gently curves upward from the ribcage to form waistline (tucked up in appearance). Hips and thighs muscular and feel somewhat heavy in proportion to the rest of body.

Head

Comparatively small and egg shaped. Length about one third greater than the width. A definite whisker break, oval with gently curving outline in front and in profile. Muzzle narrowing slightly to a rounded end. Nose Roman. In profile a straight line from end of nose to chin with considerable depth and squarish effect. Cheek bones high and prominent, well chiseled. Chin strong, well-developed.

Ears

Large and full from the base, erect and alert; set high on the head.

Eyes

Medium to large in size, oval in shape, and slanting slightly upward. A full eye’s width apart. Color should be clear, intense, and appropriate to coat color.

Legs & Paws

Legs very long and slender. Thighs well-muscled, somewhat heavy in proportion to the rest of the body. The Cornish Rex stands high on its legs. Paws dainty, slightly oval. Toes five in front and four behind.

Tail

Long and slender, tapering toward the end and extremely flexible.

Coat

Short, extremely soft, silky, and completely free of guard hairs. Relatively dense. A tight, uniform marcel wave, lying close to the body and extending from the top of the head across the back, sides, and hips continuing to the tip of the tail. Size and depth of wave may vary. The fur on the underside of the chin and on chest and abdomen is short and noticeably wavy.

Color

All colors and patterns. Cats with no more white than a locket and/or button shall be judged in the color class of their basic color with no penalty for such locket and/or button.