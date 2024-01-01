The American Wirehair’s hair may be abrasive and unruly, but their personality is anything but. American Wirehair are people cats that enjoy their family's attention and affection and are loyal and playful. They are active without being hyper, and affectionate without being clingy.

Similar in personality to the American Shorthair, American Wirehairs are mild-mannered, middle-of-the-road cats. Not demanding, they enjoy their family's attention but retain their independent spirit. Agile and fun-loving, they often enjoy playing fetch and are a bit more playful and active than the American Shorthair. They enjoy interactive toys in which their family takes an active role but they can also entertain themselves if necessary.

They generally get along well with other pets and children. Some have said that they seem particularly in tune with their person's feelings and try to offer comfort and companionship when their chosen humans are feeling blue. That’s when they turn on the purrs and sit beside them to offer their support.