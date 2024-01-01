Ragamuffin Cats & Kittens

Ragamuffins
Ragamuffins

The overall impression of the RagaMuffin is one of sweetness and robust health. They are a large cat with substantial bone structure and full bodies. The large, expressive eyes strongly contribute to the overall sweet look. The only extremes in this cat are large size, large expressive eyes, and docile nature. RagaMuffins attain full maturity at approximately four years of age.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 2 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

