Body

Rectangular, broad chest and broad shoulders, and moderately heavy muscling in the hindquarters with the hindquarters being equally as broad as the shoulders. There is a fatty pad in the lower abdomen. These cats are fully fleshed and upon palpation should feel well covered with flesh. The cat has an overall balance in body size, shape, and distribution of weight.

Head

Broad modified wedge with a rounded appearance. The forehead should be moderately rounded. Muzzle is round, slightly shorter than moderate in length, tending to broadness. The chin is firmly rounded, reflecting a proper bite. There is puffiness to the whisker pad, which results in the characteristic “sweet look” of the RagaMuffin. Cheeks are full. In profile, there is an obvious nose dip, giving the impression of a scoop rather than a break. Neck is short, heavy, and strong.

Ears

Medium in size, set as much on the side of the head as on the top of the head with slight flaring, tilted slightly forward. Ears are rounded with moderate furnishings, in pleasing proportion to the head.

Eyes

Large, walnut shaped and expressive, moderately wide set, the eyes contribute to the characteristic sweet look. A slight oriental slant to the eye. The more intense the eye color, the better. All eye colors can be found, including odd eyed, aqua, and yellow/gold.

Legs & Paws

Legs are heavily boned, medium in length with the back legs slightly longer than the front legs, yet in proportion to the body. The paws are large and round, able to support the weight of the cat without splaying, and with tufts beneath and between the paws.

Tail

Long, in proportion to the body. The tail is fully furred, similar in look to a plume or soft bottle brush, medium at the base with a slight taper.

Coat

Fur is medium to medium-long. Texture is soft, dense, and silky. Texture will vary slightly with color. Fur length is slightly longer around neck and outer edges of face, resulting in the appearance of a ruff, and increasing in length from top of head down through shoulder blades and back, with the coat on the sides and stomach being medium to medium-long. The fur on the front legs is thick and short to medium in length. The fur on the hind legs is medium to medium-long and thick with the appearance of a wispy frill on the hindquarters.

Color

Every genetically possible color and pattern with or without white, except pointed colors. Any amount of white is allowed, e.g., white spots on paws, back, chest, or belly; blaze, locket, etc. The pattern or the white spotting may have any degree of symmetry. Nose leather and paw pads come in all colors and in any color combination, not necessarily related to coat color. Cats with white on feet may have pink paw pads or they may be bi-colored or multi-colored.