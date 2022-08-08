Scottish Fold
The Scottish Fold cat occurred as a spontaneous mutation in farm cats in Scotland. The breed has been established by crosses to British Shorthair and domestic cats in Scotland and England. In America, the outcross is the American and British Shorthair. All bona fide Scottish Fold cats trace their pedigree to Susie.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 4 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

