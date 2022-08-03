The overall impression of the RagaMuffin is one of sweetness and robust health. They are a large cat with substantial bone structure and full bodies. The large, expressive eyes strongly contribute to the overall sweet look. The only extremes in this cat are large size, large expressive eyes, and docile nature. RagaMuffins attain full maturity at approximately four years of age.
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.