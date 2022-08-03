Persian
Persian

Finding pets for you...

The Persian is a heavily boned, well-balanced cat with a sweet expression and soft, round lines. This cat has large round eyes set wide apart in a large round head. The long thick coat softens the lines of the cat and accentuates the roundness in appearance.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 2 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Turkish-Van-white

How to Make Your Own Cat Agility Course

When it comes to agility courses, why should dogs get to have all the fun? Here's how to make just the right agility course for your cat.

Sleeping cat

What Are Cat Years?

A cat years calculation is a fun way to work out how old a feline is in human years. Many people believe that, like dog years, cats age faster than humans, and that the first two cat years to human years are as long as 24 people birthdays for kitties.

Similar Breeds