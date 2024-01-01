Persian
Persian

The Persian is a heavily boned, well-balanced cat with a sweet expression and soft, round lines. This cat has large round eyes set wide apart in a large round head. The long thick coat softens the lines of the cat and accentuates the roundness in appearance.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 2 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Turkish-Van-white

How to Make Your Own Cat Agility Course

When it comes to agility courses, why should dogs get to have all the fun? Here's how to make just the right agility course for your cat.

Maine Coon Kitten

What Are the Cutest Cat & Kitten Breeds?

Who doesn’t love petting a cute cat, or cuddling with an adorable kitten? While every feline is fetching in his or her own right, there are a few that tend to stand out to the general public.

Similar Breeds