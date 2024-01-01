The Jack Russell Terrier is a fearless, not to mention tenacious, working terrier, bred to go to ground for work and loves to dig. He’s confident, alert and always ready for work. His weatherproof coat may be broken or smooth; his small, flexible chest helps him pursue underground quarry; and his long legs help him trail fast-running game. The Jack Russell Terrier is well-balanced with substantial boning, signifying the endurance and strength needed as a hunting terrier.

