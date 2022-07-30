Sealyham Terrier
Sealyham Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

23-24 lb

height

10.5"

family

Terrier

The Sealyham Terrier is a short-legged terrier, slightly longer than they are tall. Their body is strong, short-coupled, and substantial, allowing for plenty of flexibility. This combination of short legs with a strong and flexible body allows the Sealyham to maneuver in tight quarters. Their weather-resistant coat consists of a soft, dense undercoat and a hard, wiry outer coat. This is a keen, alert, and determined breed and they often look the part.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

