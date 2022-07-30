The Sealyham Terrier is a short-legged terrier, slightly longer than they are tall. Their body is strong, short-coupled, and substantial, allowing for plenty of flexibility. This combination of short legs with a strong and flexible body allows the Sealyham to maneuver in tight quarters. Their weather-resistant coat consists of a soft, dense undercoat and a hard, wiry outer coat. This is a keen, alert, and determined breed and they often look the part.

