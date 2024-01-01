Great confusion exists about the background of the Scottish Terrier, stemming from the early custom of calling all terriers from Scotland Scottish or Scotch Terriers. To further confuse matters, the present Scottish Terrier was once grouped with Skye Terriers, in reference not to the modern Skye Terrier but of a large group of terriers from the Isle of Skye. Whatever the origin, the early Scottish Terriers were definitely a hardy lot of Highlanders.

Only in the late 1800s can the Scottish Terrier’s history be confidently documented. Of the several short-legged harsh-coated terriers, the dog now known as the Scottish Terrier was most favored in the Aberdeen area, and so for a time they were called the Aberdeen Terrier. By the 1870s, the situation had become so confusing that a series of protests were made, ultimately leading to a detailed description of how the true Scottish Terrier should appear. Around 1880, the first breed standard was put forth.

The first Scotty came to America in 1883. They gradually gained popularity until World War II, after which their popularity soared. The most well-known Scotty in America was Fala, Franklin Roosevelt’s dog, who was his constant companion in life and buried at his side in death. The Scottish Terrier remains a fixture of the Terrier Group, always a favorite in the home.