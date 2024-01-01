Scottish Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Scottish Terrier
Scottish Terrier

The Scottish Terrier is a short-legged, compact, relatively heavy boned dog, giving the impression of great power in a small package. Their coat is a combination of dense undercoat and extremely hardy and wiry outer coat, about 2 inches in length. Their distinctive eyebrows and beard add to their expression, which is often keen and sharp.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

How To Travel With Your Dog in The Car

View this video for traveling by car tips:

Similar Breeds