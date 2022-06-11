If you’re thinking about sharing fruit with your dog this summer and wondering can dogs eat peaches, the answer is yes. The one exception of peaches for dogs is that the stone, or pit in the center, must be removed before serving. The stone in fruit is not only toxic but also a choking hazard.

When can dogs have peaches?

Peaches are safe for dogs to have without the pit, leaves and stem if those are still attached. Like many stone fruit, the peach pit is a health risk to your dog but it is safe to serve your dog the peach flesh of the fruit in moderation.

This hard center stone is made up of amygdalin, a toxic compound that contains cyanide. Toxicity is just one of the many dangers of peach pits for dogs.

1. The hard center damages or breaks a dog’s teeth, causing painful fractures into the nerves.

2. Seeds are a choking hazard for your dog, no matter the size of the pit.

3. The rigid, sharp texture of the kernel scrapes and tears the lining of the throat and stomach.

4. Ingested pits cause blockages in the bowel and intestine, requiring surgery for removal.

5. Stones contain trace amounts of hydrogen cyanide that can poison a dog.

6. Moldy fruit can cause gastrointestinal upset, liver failure or seizures in worst cases.

7. Rotting pits can be disguised inside healthy-looking fruit causing diarrhea and stomach upset.

8. Spoiled fruit ferments and changes the sugar into alcohol that has a bad effect on dogs.

9. Peaches and pits are both high in fiber and sugar and should be shared in moderation.