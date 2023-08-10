West Highland White Terrier / Westie

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
West Highland White Terrier / Westie
West Highland White Terrier / Westie

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

15-21 lb

height

10-11"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

15-21 lb

height

10-11"

family

Terrier

The West Highland White Terrier is generally compact and short.  Their short legs aided in maneuverability in different types of terrain.  They have strong teeth and jaws. Their harsh double coat, especially the hard, straight outer coat, helped to provide protection from the elements. Their often have long tails.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Temperament

The busy Westie is often happy, curious, and always in the thick of things. They can be affectionate and demanding, one of the friendliest terriers. They are not friendly, however, toward small pets. They enjoy a daily walk or playtime in the yard, as well as playtime at home. They are independent and somewhat stubborn. They can be vocal and can dig.

Upkeep

The West Highland White Terrier often enjoys the outdoors and are a well mannered member of the household, if taken for regular exercise. They need either a short to moderate walk on leash or a good game in the yard every day. Their wire coat needs combing two or three times weekly, and potentially professional grooming every three months. In some areas, it may be difficult to keep their coat white.

Health

  • Major concerns: globoid cell leukodystrophy, Legg–Perthes, CMO, skin disease
  • Minor concerns: copper toxicosis, cataract, patellar luxation, KCS
  • Occasionally seen: deafness
  • Suggested tests: hip, knee, eye
  • Life span: 12–14 years

History

The West Highland White Terrier shares their roots with the other terriers of Scotland, protecting homes and farms from fox, badger, and rodents. At one time the Westie, Skye, Cairn, and Scottish Terriers were all considered one breed with considerable diversity. Selective breeding based on such qualities as coat type or color likely produced the different breeds who would have easily remained distinct in the relative isolation of the various parts of the Scottish mainland and the western islands of the country.

The Westie first gained attention in 1907 as the Poltalloch Terrier, named for the home of Col. E.D. Malcolm, who had been promoting the short-legged white terriers for many years. The breed has gone under several different names, including Roseneath, Poltalloch, White Scottish, Little Skye, and Cairn. In fact, the AKC first registered them as the Roseneath Terrier in 1908, but the name was changed to West Highland White Terrier in 1909. Since that date they have made quite a name for themselves, being established as one of the most popular terriers in the home.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

How to Teach a Dog Tricks

Dogs, young or old, love to learn. Include a reward and these four basic rules and you’ve got a recipe for successful dog tricks! Learn how to teach dog tricks like roll over, stay, or heel by starting each lesson with a: cue, reward, practice, praise.

Similar Breeds