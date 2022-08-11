Miniature Dachshund
Miniature Dachshund

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

11 lb

height

5-6"

family

Scenthound

The Dachshund has an energetic, pleasant expression. The Dachshund’s long low-slung body once enabled them to enter and move freely inside the confines of a den or tunnel. Their confidence, keen nose, and loud voice also are common traits of this breed. Their gait is fluid and smooth.

Each of the three coat varieties has special attributes: the smooth is short and shining, imparting some protection against the elements; the long hair is sleek, sometimes slightly wavy, providing somewhat more protection; the wire has tight, thick, and hard hair with a finer undercoat, providing maximal protection.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

