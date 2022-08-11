Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Dachshund has an energetic, pleasant expression. The Dachshund’s long low-slung body once enabled them to enter and move freely inside the confines of a den or tunnel. Their confidence, keen nose, and loud voice also are common traits of this breed. Their gait is fluid and smooth.
Each of the three coat varieties has special attributes: the smooth is short and shining, imparting some protection against the elements; the long hair is sleek, sometimes slightly wavy, providing somewhat more protection; the wire has tight, thick, and hard hair with a finer undercoat, providing maximal protection.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.