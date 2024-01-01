Black and Tan Coonhound Dogs & Puppies

The Black and Tan Coonhound’s moderate build allows a blend of strength, speed and agility. This breed is square or slightly longer than tall, with moderate bone. The Coonhound’s long ears may help stir up ground scents, and the deep muzzle allows room for olfactory apparatus. The hair is short but dense, providing an all-weather-protective coat. The expression is alert, friendly, and eager. The stride is easy and graceful, with head and tail held high. The Coonhound has a deep voice.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

