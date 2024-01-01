The Otterhound is one of the most unusual members of the Hound Group--a hardy, tousled scenthound of uncertain origin. The breed may have originated in France, and closely resembles the old French Vendeen hound. Other breeds that may have played a part in its origin were the Welsh Harrier, Southern Hound (a foxhound-like breed), Bloodhound, or a type of water spaniel. Whatever the genetic makeup, the Otterhound came to fill a unique niche as a hunter of otters in England and is thus most associated with that country. King John kept the first documented packs of Otterhounds in 1212. Otterhunting was never among the most popular of sports, reaching its peak during the latter half of the nineteenth century, and essentially died out after the Second World War. The first Otterhound came to America at the beginning of the twentieth century and was recognized by the AKC soon after. Otterhound aficionados have been especially adamant that the breed retain the functional characteristics, without succumbing to exaggerated grooming practices or the temptation to breed only for a competitive show dog. Even though this practice has maintained the true Otterhound type, the breed has never been especially popular as a show dog or pet. Despite the fact that the Otterhound is one of the most ancient of the English breeds, it is one of the rarest of English Kennel Club or AKC recognized breeds, verging perilously close to extinction.