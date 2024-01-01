Otterhound Dogs & Puppies

Otterhound
Otterhound

The Otterhound is a large dog with a somewhat stocky build, slightly longer than tall, not exaggerated in any way, enabling the dog to trot at a slow steady pace for long distances without tiring. The coat, which consists of a rough, coarse outer coat combined with a soft wooly slightly oily undercoat, is essential for protecting the dog from brambles and cold water. The breed has a fairly large nose and muzzle, allowing ample room for olfactory receptors. The large feet provide traction over rough and slippery terrain. This is a strong athletic breed that can withstand harsh weather and long strenuous hunts. The dog's expression is open and amiable, reflecting a friendly temperament. The Otterhound is noted for its steadfast pursuit of quarry despite the roughest of conditions. The breed has an acute sense of smell and can trail unerringly through running water and over all sorts of terrain.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

