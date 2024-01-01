The English Foxhound is of powerful build, with large bone. The size of bone at the ankle is considered especially important. This build, along with comparatively straight angulation of the stifles, favors stamina over speed.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The English Foxhound makes a stately family member, and desires human or canine companionship. They usually get along well with horses, dogs, children, and other pets. They are avid sniffers and trailers, however, and need daily exercise in a safe area. This breed is tolerant, amiable, and gentle, even though they are not very demonstrative. Most are reserved with strangers. They may not be well suited for city life. They bay.
Upkeep
The Foxhound is an easygoing dog that nonetheless needs plenty of exercise. They can often run for miles, and they can make good jogging companions on leash or hiking companions in a safe area. The coat needs only occasional brushing.
Health
- Major concerns: none
- Minor concerns: none
- Occasionally seen: CHD, renal disease
- Suggested tests: (hip)
- Life span: 10–13 years
History
Careful pedigrees have been kept of English Foxhounds since the late 1700s—longer than for any other breed. Still, the exact origin of the breed is unknown. Around 1750, a few men envisioned hunting foxes with swift horses and hounds. The hounds would have to be able to track a faint scent while on the run and to maintain their chase for hours.
Foxhunting gained its appeal as a pastime of the wealthy, and packs of hounds were tended to by Masters of Foxhounds, who looked to the care and breeding of the dogs. As the aesthetic aspects of the hunt increased in significance, care was taken to produce dogs that looked good not only individually but also as a pack. Thus, pack members would usually share the same coat coloration, most often the black saddle over a tan body with white points.
Foxhunting became so popular that by the late 1800s, 140 packs (each with about 50 hounds) were registered in England alone. Foxhounds came to America in the 1700s, although in time a good percentage of these dogs were bred with other dogs to produce the American Foxhound.