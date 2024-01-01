Careful pedigrees have been kept of English Foxhounds since the late 1700s—longer than for any other breed. Still, the exact origin of the breed is unknown. Around 1750, a few men envisioned hunting foxes with swift horses and hounds. The hounds would have to be able to track a faint scent while on the run and to maintain their chase for hours.

Foxhunting gained its appeal as a pastime of the wealthy, and packs of hounds were tended to by Masters of Foxhounds, who looked to the care and breeding of the dogs. As the aesthetic aspects of the hunt increased in significance, care was taken to produce dogs that looked good not only individually but also as a pack. Thus, pack members would usually share the same coat coloration, most often the black saddle over a tan body with white points.

Foxhunting became so popular that by the late 1800s, 140 packs (each with about 50 hounds) were registered in England alone. Foxhounds came to America in the 1700s, although in time a good percentage of these dogs were bred with other dogs to produce the American Foxhound.