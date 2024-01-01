English Foxhound Dogs & Puppies

English Foxhound
English Foxhound

The English Foxhound is of powerful build, with large bone. The size of bone at the ankle is considered especially important. This build, along with comparatively straight angulation of the stifles, favors stamina over speed.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Teaching your dog to come when he is called is the most important lesson you can impart to him. A dog that responds immediately and consistently when you call him can enjoy freedoms that other dogs cannot. Such a dog can play in the dog run, hike with you in leash-free parks, and keep out of trouble in most any situation. Even if you never plan to have your dog off his leash, things happen. Collars break, leashes slip, gates or doors are inadvertently left open. When an accident happens, having a reliable “recall” on your dog could very well save his life. While this article can’t cover all the different exercises that contribute to a solid recall, I’ve outlined a couple of fundamental ones.

Training should be a fun, rewarding, and fulfilling experience for both of you. There are some basic steps you’ll include in any type of coaching, whether you and your puppy or dog are attempting a brand-new trick or working on basic manners.

