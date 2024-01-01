Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen Dogs & Puppies

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

A correctly proportioned Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen is about 50 percent longer than tall, enabling the dog to push through dense thickets. This breed has strong bone and surprising nimbleness. The gait is free, giving the appearance of a dog that is capable of a full day in the field. The tousled appearance results in part from the rough coat, with long facial furnishings. This, in combination with the thick shorter undercoat, gives the PBGV ample protection against brambles and the elements. The dog's alert and friendly expression reflects this breed's true nature.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

