Rhodesian Ridgeback Dogs & Puppies

Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rhodesian Ridgeback

Slightly longer than tall, the Rhodesian Ridgeback combines features of speed, power, and endurance. The Rhodesian Ridgeback has an athletic build. Their stride is efficient and long. Their short glossy coat is adapted for living in hot climates. A distinctive feature is the clearly defined ridge, which starts with two identical whorls just behind their shoulders and taper to the prominence of their hipbones.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

