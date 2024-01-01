Harrier
Harrier

The Harrier is a smaller version of the English Foxhound, bred to be suited for hunting hares. The Harrier has large bones for its size, and is slightly longer than tall. This is a scenting pack hound was bred to run with other dogs, scenting quarry, and hunting tirelessly over any terrain for long periods. It has a gentle expression when relaxed and alert when aroused. The coat is short and hard.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How Often Should I Feed My Dog

How Often Should I Feed My Dog – Dog Feeding Schedule

One of the most common questions we receive from our clients concerns feeding. From how much to feed, what type of food to feed and what time(s) of day to feed, the options in today’s pet food market can perplex even the most educated pet owner. Not only do food-intake needs of each pet vary, but they change throughout his/her life. Read on for a general overview of our recommendations for keeping your pet at his/her optimal health through offering a well-balanced and healthy feeding routine.

What questions should I ask when I adopt a dog?

Similar Breeds