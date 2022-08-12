Traits and Characteristics
The Löwchen is a compact small dog, very slightly longer than it is tall, with strong, sturdy—but never coarse—build. The gait is effortless with good reach and drive, and the dog carries head and tail proudly. The coat is dense and long, moderately soft with a slight to moderate wave. The Löwchen traditionally is clipped in a lion trim. The Löwchen has a relatively short, broad topskull and muzzle, and the dog's expression is alert, bright, and lively.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.