The origin of the Lhasa Apso has been long lost; it is an ancient breed bred and revered in the villages and monasteries of Tibet. The breed's history is intertwined with Buddhist beliefs, including a belief in reincarnation. The souls of lamas were said to enter the sacred dogs' bodies upon death, thus imparting an added reverence for these dogs. The dogs also performed the role of monastery watch dog, sounding the alert to visitors, thus giving rise to their native name of Abso Seng Kye (Bark Lion Sentinel Dog). It is likely that the breed’s western name of Lhasa Apso is derived from its native name, although some contend that it is a corruption of the Tibetan word rapso, meaning goat (in reference to its goat-like coat).When the breed first came to England, it was known as the Lhassa Terrier, although it is in no way a terrier. The first Lhasa Apsos were seen in the Western world around 1930, with some of the first dogs arriving as gifts of the thirteenth Dalai Lama. The breed was admitted into the AKC Terrier Group in 1935, but it was reassigned to the Non-Sporting Group in 1959. After a slow start, the Lhasa quickly outpaced its fellow Tibetan breeds to become a popular family pet.