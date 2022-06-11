Homemade Dog Treats Recipes

From picky-eaters to healthful hounds, wholesome homemade dog treats bursting with flavor, are hard for any dog to turn down. Try these homemade dog treat recipes for your four-legged best friend! Super Simple Yum Drops for Dogs Homemade dog treats by: Kristi Simmons, TX

Portions: 15+ Prep: 10 mins Cook: 8 mins Easy homemade dog treats cooked in the microwave, perfect homemade pet treats for busy people that are short on time, but still want their four-legged family members to enjoy natural, healthy, wholesome snacks. Simple to prep, easy to cook, conveniently store in the fridge for all your pup’s good dog moments. Ingredients: 3 Jars baby food meat or veggies

1 1/2 Cups wheat germ or cream of wheat Instructions: Mix ingredients together well. Drop by spoonfuls on a wax paper-covered plate. Seal with wax paper over the top. Cook on high in the microwave for 5-8 minutes Remove from oven and check that treats are formed and firm. Store in refrigerator. Serve as a snack.

Fried Rice Treats Homemade dog treats by: Eunice Peters, KS

Portions: 6+ Prep: 10 mins Cook: 15 mins Even picky palates won’t say no to these homemade dog treats. Tried and approved by Eunice’s very own picky-eater, Buster, who she met on Petfinder.com, this meat and rice recipe is paws-down guaranteed to make your pup happy. Try this recipe, and feed your best friend the freshest-baked, homemade pet treats. Ingredients: 2-3 cups cut-up chunks of any meat of your choice (Pork & Chicken are recommended)

2 cups cold, cooked rice (day old, stored in the refrigerator)

3 Eggs

3 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp sunflower oil or safflower oil (for Vitamin E)

1 Tbsp dried or fresh parsley

Optional: Juice carrots and other assorted veggies, add 1-2 Tbsp before each serving that way the nutrients remain intact and are fresh.

Optional: Dog vitamins, pounded & crushed into powder can also be added to this homemade dog treat recipe. Instructions: Heat wok or large pan at medium heat. Add oil until hot. Beat eggs lightly in a bowl and set aside. Add the meat. Cook until almost done (a little pink in middle). Add cold cooked rice. Stir frequently to avoid food sticking to the pan. When rice is warm, add the eggs. Again, stir frequently, until almost cooked. Add soy sauce, parsley. Stir frequently until dry and somewhat crispy. Should take up to 15 min to cook the entire dish. Serve 1 cup chilled, twice a day, in your dog’s bowl with fresh juiced vegetables and vitamins. Pea “Mutt” Butter & Pumpkin “Pup” Cakes Homemade dog treats by: Gina Moultrie, NV

Portions: 25+ Prep: 10 mins Cook: 35-40 mins There’s no better way to celebrate your four-legged pack than with a pup cake of their own. Sabine and Dana, who Gina met on Petfinder, give this great homemade dog treat recipe with pumpkin and peanut butter all-paws up, and your pups will too. Ingredients: 2 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1 egg (slightly beaten)

1/2 Tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup peanut butter (chunky)

3 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup oats

1 Tbsp baking powder

1/2 Tsp nutmeg

1/2 Tsp cinnamon Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl mix water, pumpkin, egg, vanilla, and peanut butter thoroughly. In a large bowl combine flour, oats, baking powder, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Mix wet and dry ingredients together and stir well. Spoon into a greased mini muffin pan, making sure to fill each cup completely and piled high. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until firm (but not too brown). Cool completely and store in an open container or paper bag in the refrigerator. Makes 30 mini pup cakes. Doggone Birthday Cake Homemade dog treats by: Jennifer Latshaw, PA

Portions: 1 Prep: 10 mins Cook: 60-70 mins Homemade dog treat recipes, like this easy cake version, lets your best friend celebrate birthdays just like everyone else in the family. Deliciously moreish, home-baked perfection, that’s quick to prep and then does all the work for you to make every birthday a great one to remember. Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 Tsp baking powder

1/4 cup softened margarine

1/4 cup corn oil

1 jar (3.5 oz) baby food, strained beef or chicken

1 cup shredded carrots

3 eggs

2 bacon strips fried and crumbled or use dog beef jerky

*Optional: plain yogurt for icing or cottage cheese Instructions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour an 8-inch round pan. Cream butter until smooth. Add corn oil, baby food, eggs, and carrots and mix until smooth. Gradually add flour and baking powder, continue to mix until smooth. Add bacon (or beef jerky) and fold into batter. Pour batter into greased round cake pan. Bake time: 60 -70 minutes (cake should bounce back when done). Allow cake to cool, then top with plain yogurt or cottage cheese. Refrigerate any remaining portions.