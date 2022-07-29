The Tibetan Terrier was historically viewed as an all-purpose dog, able to accompany their family on any job. They are usually square-proportioned, compact, and powerfully built. Their double coat, consists of a profuse fine, long (straight or slightly wavy) outer coat and a soft wooly undercoat, which provided protection from the harsh Tibetan climate. Long hair falls forward over their eyes and foreface. Their feet are large, flat, and round, producing a snowshoe effect for maximum traction. Their stride is free and effortless.

