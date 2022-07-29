Tibetan Terrier
Tibetan Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

18-24 lb

height

15-16"

family

Oriental

The Tibetan Terrier was historically viewed as an all-purpose dog, able to accompany their family on any job. They are usually square-proportioned, compact, and powerfully built. Their double coat, consists of a profuse fine, long (straight or slightly wavy) outer coat and a soft wooly undercoat, which provided protection from the harsh Tibetan climate. Long hair falls forward over their eyes and foreface. Their feet are large, flat, and round, producing a snowshoe effect for maximum traction. Their stride is free and effortless.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

