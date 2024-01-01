Although the Poodle is most often identified with France, its earliest ancestors were probably curly-coated dogs from central Asia that assisted with herding and followed many routes into various parts of Europe. Interwoven in their ancestry are also several rough-coated water dogs. Perhaps the earliest incarnation of the Poodle was the Barbet, a curly-coated dog distributed in France, Russia, Hungary, and elsewhere. It is the German version, however, that exerted most influence on the modern Poodle. In fact, the word poodle comes from the German word pfudel, meaning puddle or “to splash,” probably reflecting the dog’s water abilities. In France, it was known as caniche or chien canard, both referring to duck-hunting abilities. The Poodle was also drawn into service as a military dog, guide dog, guard dog, wagon puller for performers, and eventually, a circus performer. The coat was shorn close to facilitate swimming, but left slightly longer on the chest for warmth in cold water. Although some believe the puffs of hair around the leg joints and tail tip were for protection when hunting, other evidence suggests that they arose as decoration during the Poodle’s performing days. The Poodle became favored by French aristocracy and eventually became the national dog of France. The characteristic clip was accentuated. In the 1900's, Poodle popularity in America waned. By the late 1920s, Poodles had almost died out in North America. In the 1930s, the breed staged a comeback that eventually placed the Poodle as the most popular dog in America for decades.