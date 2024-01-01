The Tibetan Spaniel’s history is interwoven with the Buddhist beliefs of Tibet. The Lamaist form of Buddhism regarded the lion as an important symbol, as it was said to follow Buddha like a dog. The little lion-like dogs that followed the Lamas were regarded as symbols of the sacred lion and were thus highly valued. The Chinese also cultivated a lion dog, the Pekingese, and dogs from each country were often presented between countries.

The Tibetan Spaniel largely originated from the monasteries, which usually had the smallest sized dogs. These little dogs served more than a decorative purpose; they perched on the monastery walls and sounded the alarm when strangers or wolves approached. They also served as prayer dogs, turning the prayer wheels by means of small treadmills.

Although the first Tibetan Spaniel came to England in the late 1800s, they largely were unknown until 1920s, when the Griegs (known for promoting the Tibetan Spaniel) obtained several of these dogs. Only one of their dogs, Skyid, survived World War II, but his descendants can still be found. The start of most Western Tibetan Spaniels dates from around 1940, when several dogs came to England by way of an English couple living in Sikkim. It wasn’t until the 1960s that this breed came to America, and in 1984 it received AKC recognition. This sacred dog has been slow to gain fans, but they are worshiped by those who have adopted them.