The Cavachon is a small and lively mixed-breed dog with Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise parents. You will often see the Cavachon called a “designer breed,” which refers to a mixed breed dog with purebred parents, bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both breeds -- for example the non-shedding coat of a Bichon with the friendliness of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Like all mixed-breed dogs, each Cavachon is an individual and could end up with traits from one parent more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when you are looking for a pet to match your lifestyle.
Cavachons are small, spunky, and LOADS of fun. Their outgoing personalities make them a good option for families with kids, and they respond well to positive-based training. You can get the whole family involved in teaching them tricks! Their size and adaptability make them a good choice for many different lifestyles -- active, laid back, city dwellers, those living in the countryside -- they will be happy in any home where they get exercise, grooming, and love.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The happy-go-lucky Cavachon falls right in the middle on the energy scale, meaning they will enjoy a leisurely walk around the neighborhood but also won’t mind a good snuggle session on the couch. They are quite friendly and would make wonderful companions for families with children. They usually don’t mind the high-energy environment often associated with children and would enjoy loyally running about with children they bond to in the home. Due to their small size, interactions with young children should always be monitored. They are big people-lovers, so while they always want the attention of their pet parents and family, they do get along well with other pets in the home as well. Positive-based training should be a breeze since Cavachons are so eager to please their people. They pick up on things quickly and will impress you with their brain power!
Upkeep
Because of their average energy level, Cavachon’s should not require much more than about a half-hour of exercise daily. As long as their exercise requirements are met, they will do well as an apartment dog, but they also love romping with family members in a fenced backyard. The Cavachon does not shed a lot, making them an ideal choice for allergy sufferers, although no breed is truly hypoallergenic. This does mean, however, they will need to be groomed regularly or they will develop mats and knots in their fur. To keep up that sweet fluffy teddy-bear look, their coat will need routine care. Ask your veterinarian for a shampoo recommendation to be certain you are using the best product for your Cavachon’s skin and coat. Besides a regular trip to the groomer, be sure to keep their nails trimmed, ears clean, and teeth brushed!
Health
- Major concerns: Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Murmur, Syringomyelia
- Minor concerns: Eye Problems, Thrombocytopenia, Liver Shunts, Anemia
- Occasionally seen: Allergies
- Suggested tests: Eye, X-Rays, Physical Examination, Blood Work
- Life span: 10-15 years
History
The Cavachon is a newly developed mixed breed, appearing on the pet scene around 1996 in North America. Their Bichon Frise ancestors originated in the Mediterranean, and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was a favorite of royalty in Britain in the 1600’s. The Cavachon has gained a lot of popularity since the 1990s, probably due to their expressive little faces and big, friendly personalities packed into a small body size. Their “cute” factor is off the charts as well! Because they are becoming more common, many have found their way into the care of shelters and rescue groups and are waiting patiently to find their forever homes through adoption (maybe with you)!